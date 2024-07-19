ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,212 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of TTEC worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in TTEC by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

