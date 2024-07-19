ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $8,400.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,639.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,561.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,662.86.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

