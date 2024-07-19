ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,212 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 540,072 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 472,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 450,701 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

