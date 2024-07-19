ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

CF opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

