ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AVY opened at $223.93 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.