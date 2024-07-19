ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,402,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.89.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average is $247.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

