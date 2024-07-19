ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.