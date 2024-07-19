ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 5%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.47 and last traded at $127.02. Approximately 346,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 409,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.72.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,089,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

