ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.38

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $36.13. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 631,035 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $3,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

