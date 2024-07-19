ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Holdings Trimmed by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 26.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $61,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 169.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $629,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,558. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.