Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on October 1st

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $70.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

