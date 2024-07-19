Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 264812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,617 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

