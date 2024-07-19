ProVise Management Group LLC Has $321,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.28. The stock had a trading volume of 846,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $191.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
