ProVise Management Group LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $311.05. The company had a trading volume of 218,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,686. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.24 and a 200-day moving average of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

