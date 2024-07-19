ProVise Management Group LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. 309,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,459. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.