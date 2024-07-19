ProVise Management Group LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,175 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

