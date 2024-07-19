ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.