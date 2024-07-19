ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

