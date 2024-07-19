ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 10,609 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
