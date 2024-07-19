ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,454. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its 200 day moving average is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

