ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 146.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,983 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.