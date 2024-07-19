ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 960 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

