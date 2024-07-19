Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 2.1%

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78.60 ($1.02). 753,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 686,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.48) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prs Reit Price Performance

Prs Reit Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of £431.71 million, a P/E ratio of 982.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prs Reit

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($59,914.41). 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

