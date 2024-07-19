Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 1,475,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Prudential by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

