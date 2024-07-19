PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) versus Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Critical Comparison

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -62.45% N/A -28.12% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -110.42% -86.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $927.56 million 2.71 -$626.60 million ($7.68) -4.27 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.40 million ($0.52) -1.38

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monopar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PTC Therapeutics and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 3 7 4 0 2.07 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics



PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children. Its development pipeline products include Sepiapterin for the treatment of phenylketonuria; PTC518 splicing platform, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and ferroptosis and inflammation platforms, including vatiquinone to treat Friedreich ataxia and utreloxastat for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company distributes its products through third-party distributors. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Hoffman-La Roche Inc., the SMA Foundation, National Taiwan University, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., and Shiratori Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

About Monopar Therapeutics



Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

