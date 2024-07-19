Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Lowered by Zacks Research

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.