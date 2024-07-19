Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Issued By National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.57.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.58. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$24.18 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$719.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

