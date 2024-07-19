Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,203,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at $104,203,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock valued at $274,746,431. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

