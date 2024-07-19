QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.21. 9,189,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,622. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.