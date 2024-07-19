QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,189,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.