Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

