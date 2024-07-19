Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 4.59% of Quanterix worth $41,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $7,879,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanterix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 146,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 363,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.39. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

