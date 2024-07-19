Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $553.09 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,426.12 or 0.99868728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -97.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $704.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

