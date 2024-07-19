QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,972.71 and approximately $687.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,252.34 or 1.00018013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00071978 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198619 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $803.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

