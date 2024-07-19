Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
