RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $11.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RE/MAX stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.14 million. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $1,778,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 99.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 151,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

