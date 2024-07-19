Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 5946460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

