Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

