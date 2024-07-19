Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
Insider Activity at Regions Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.