Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 4.1%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 8,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -0.63.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

