Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $211.00 at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.46. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

