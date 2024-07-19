Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Request has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $115.69 million and $1.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,664.11 or 0.99973898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00075146 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11027133 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,934,103.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.