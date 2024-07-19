Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.83.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$62.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$68.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

