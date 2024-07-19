Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,858. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $357.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

