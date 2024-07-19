Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Price Performance

RGP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 687,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,296. The company has a market cap of $378.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.