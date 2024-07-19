Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 50.45%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than CleanSpark.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09% CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 2.86 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -23.00 CleanSpark $168.41 million 23.10 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

