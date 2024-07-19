Reviewing PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropertyGuru Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and PropertyGuru Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 8.89 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -122.00

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PropertyGuru Group.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -73.21% N/A -61.06% PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95%

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce



Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About PropertyGuru Group



PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

