Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

