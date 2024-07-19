Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,451. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

