Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,465. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

