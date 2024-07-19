RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.20 ($13.26) and last traded at €12.10 ($13.15). Approximately 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.90 ($12.93).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.34 and a 200-day moving average of €11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $809.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.07.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

